Russia warns of ‘military’ retaliation measures over Finland Nato application

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia has warned that it will have to take “military-technical” steps in response to Finland’s application to join Nato. The foreign ministry accused the military alliance of seeking to create “another flank for the military threat to our country”. “Helsinki should be aware of its responsibility and the consequences of such a move,” the ministry added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The expansion of Nato and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure”. When asked whether Finland’s accession to the military alliance would be considered a threat...



Read More...