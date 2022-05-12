Saved! Trump Reveals He Has Been Stockpiling Baby Formula For Seven Years After Being Warned Of Coming Shortage In A Dream

May 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PALM BEACH, FL—The nation can breathe a sigh of relief today as former President Trump announced he has been stockpiling baby formula for seven years after being warned in a dream of the coming shortage.

