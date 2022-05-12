Scout to Return in 2026 as VW's EV Off-Road Brand

Scout will become a new company under the VW Group conglomerate, with pickup and SUV prototypes to be revealed next year ahead of production in 2026. BY CALEB MILLER MAY 11, 2022 Volkswagen will join the electric off-road market by creating a new company with the long defunct Scout nameplate, once used by International Harvester. The Scout brand will begin production in 2026, with an electric pickup truck and SUV duo. Prototypes will be revealed next year, and the vehicles will be based on a new platform and designed specifically for the U.S. market. Volkswagen is entering the electric off-roader...



