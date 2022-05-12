Stunningly Well-Preserved Arrows With Feathers Revealed By Melting Ice Sheets In Norway

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Melting ice sheets in Norway have revealed a bunch of incredibly well-preserved arrows from the distant past. The array of arrows was found around the ice patches of the Jotunheimen Mountains in southern Norway during a 2019 expedition by Secrets of the Ice, a team of glacier archaeologists who scour the receded ice sheets for historical relics. One of the most impressive discoveries includes an Iron Age arrow, approximately 1,500-year-old, that was found lodged in the icy ground before being thawed out using lukewarm water. The team described the condition of this arrow as “awesome,” noting that it still had...



Read More...