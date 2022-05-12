Surging GOP candidate Kathy Barnette has long history of bigoted statements against gays and Muslims

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette has a history of anti-Muslim and anti-gay statements. In many tweets, Barnette also spread the false conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama is a Muslim. In one speech uploaded to YouTube in 2015, Barnette forcefully argued it was OK to discriminate against Muslims and compared rejecting Islam to "... rejecting Hitler's or Stalin's worldviews." In comments on her radio show, she said accepting homosexuality would lead to the accepting of incest and pedophilia. One post she wrote called a transgender person "deformed" and "demonic." (snip) "You are not a racist if you...



Read More...