The faux outrage that Biden is stockpiling baby formula for undocumented immigrants

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border. Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula.” — Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), on social media, May 12 “While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans.”....... At issue is something called the Flores consent decree, which...



Read More...