The FDA Was Making It Difficult For Moms To Get Baby Formula Long Before The Supply Chain Imploded

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The formula shortage is finally bringing attention to the FDA’s labeling games that have angered many moms for years.Months after distressed moms have been vocally upset and concerned about the baby formula shortage, the media is finally starting to ask, how could this happen? The short answer is lockdown supply chains and the shutdown of one of the country’s largest formula plants in Michigan over an alleged bacterial outbreak. The long answer is that, unlike the problem of sky-rocketing lumber prices or your West Elm furniture stuck on cargo ships, this crisis is intertwined with an already highly regulated industry...



Read More...