Vatican Finds Itself on the Outside Looking In at Russia-Ukraine Diplomatic Efforts

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

COMMENTARY: Despite intensive efforts, the Holy See finds itself strangely isolated.When Pope Francis visited the Russian Embassy to the Holy See in late February, it was a clear sign that papal diplomacy in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine would be exercised creatively. After all, ambassadors visit heads of state, not the other way around. President Joe Biden would never visit the Chinese embassy to discuss provocative operations in the South China Sea. A willingness to be bold and creative speaks well of Pope Francis’ eagerness to end the war, but at the same time runs the risk of...



Read More...