Whistleblower Reveals FBI Investigated Concerned Parents Under AG Merrick Garland’s Counterterrorism Directive

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A whistleblower has revealed that the FBI investigated concerned parents after Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the agency to combat “threats of violence” against school board administrators last year. In October of 2021, Merrick Garland issued a memorandum that expressed concern about a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.” “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Garland wrote at the time. “Those who dedicate their time and energy...



Read More...