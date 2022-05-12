Who’s Paying Protesters to Harass Justices and Churches?-It’s not an “insurrection” when leftists do it.

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Supreme Court justices have faced harassment and intimidation after a pro-abortion group calling itself Ruth Sent Us posted a map to their homes. Justice Alito and his family, who wrote the draft opinion on abortion that had been leaked by leftists, have had to go into hiding at an undisclosed location. Had conservative protests outside the homes of Sotomayor and Kagan led one of them to go into hiding, the FBI would already be on the case and the media would be calling it an insurrection and a threat to democracy, but it’s not political terrorism when leftists do it....



