Yes, Safe Smoking Kits Include Free Crack Pipes. We Know Because We Got Them.

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Free Beacon Investigates: Five cities, five free crack pipes Crack pipes are distributed in safe-smoking kits up and down the East Coast, raising questions about the Biden administration's assertion that its multimillion-dollar harm reduction grant program wouldn't funnel taxpayer dollars to drug paraphernalia. The findings are the result of Washington Free Beacon visits to five harm-reduction organizations and calls to over two dozen more. In fact, every organization we visited—facilities in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Va.—included crack pipes in the kits. The kits became the subject of national attention in the wake of a Free...



