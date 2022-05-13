10 Priests from Baoding's Underground [Catholic] Church Disappear in the Hands of Police [China]

Forced into "guanzhi", a restriction of movements and activities. Subjected to political sessions to adhere to the official Church and therefore to the Chinese Communist Party. Several religious, still free, fear they will be arrested soon. The Sino-Vatican agreement has not stopped the persecution against the underground community.Beijing - At least 10 priests, all belonging to the underground (unofficial) community of Baoding (Hebei), have disappeared in the hands of the police over a period stretching from January 2022 until today. Four of them disappeared on April 29 and 30, just a few days ago. The priests and faithful of Baoding...



