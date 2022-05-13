Bette Midler Blasted for Telling Moms to ‘Try Breastfeeding!’ Amid Formula Shortage

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Bette Midler urged moms to simply “TRY BREASTFEEDING” amid the crippling breast formula shortage — and was widely slammed for the “obtuse” and ignorant comment Friday. The 76-year-old “Beaches” star was responding to a tweet from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle Thursday night that declared the “baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly” of three companies owning “90%” of the market. The Divine Ms. M shot back, “TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand,” prompting a firestorm of criticism from parents.



Read More...