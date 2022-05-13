The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Relieved To Hear There’s No Shortage Of Adult Diapers

May 13, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to unnamed sources from inside the Oopsie Cleanup Division of the White House, President Joe Biden has expressed relief after being given the news that although there is a massive shortage of formula, there is no shortage of adult diapers.

The post Biden Relieved To Hear There's No Shortage Of Adult Diapers appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Tags: ,
