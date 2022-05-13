Biden Relieved To Hear There’s No Shortage Of Adult Diapers

May 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to unnamed sources from inside the Oopsie Cleanup Division of the White House, President Joe Biden has expressed relief after being given the news that although there is a massive shortage of formula, there is no shortage of adult diapers.

