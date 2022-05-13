California Anticipates $97.5 Billion Budget Surplus

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

California expects the largest budget surplus in the state’s history with $97.5 billion projected by summer 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on May 13.“Here in California, we’re putting in the work to grow our economy and implement real, inclusive policy change to create a brighter future for all,” Newsom said in a statement.Newsom announced the surplus while introducing the $300.7 billion budget that will go into effect at the start of the July fiscal year, if approved by lawmakers.The budget includes a $18.1 billion inflation relief package to “get money back into the pockets of Californians,” according to Newsom’s office,...



Read More...