Dad Unable To Help With Parenting Since His Legs Fell Asleep While He Was On The Toilet

May 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CONWAY, AR—Authorities discovered an incapacitated father Thursday night while following up on reports of a possible domestic disturbance. A father of five, identified as Aaron Wittle, was reportedly unable to help his wife with the kids because his legs fell asleep while he was on the toilet, leading to a heated exchange between the couple.

The post Dad Unable To Help With Parenting Since His Legs Fell Asleep While He Was On The Toilet appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...