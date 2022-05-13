Downed Russian fighter jets are being found with basic GPS 'taped to the dashboards

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wrecked Russian fighter jets are being found with rudimentary GPS receivers "taped to the dashboards" in Ukraine because their inbuilt navigation systems are so bad, the UK's defense secretary, Ben Wallace, said. Speaking at the National Army Museum in London, Wallace commemorated those who died in World War II and called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "senseless and self-defeating." He added there was evidence suggesting Russian military hardware was being pushed to breaking point by the invasion. "'GPS' receivers have been found taped to the dashboards of downed Russian Su-34s so pilots knew where they were, due to poor quality of...



Read More...