European [Catholic] Bishops Urge Acceptance of Ukraine in European Union

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ROME — Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the European Bishops’ Conferences (COMECE), has called on the European Union (E.U.) to accept Ukraine’s application for membership. The Ukrainian government applied for E.U. membership on February 28 of this year, Cardinal Hollerich notes in his May 9 statement, a request that “deserves a positive and realistic response.” “Ukraine, but also Moldova, Georgia, and all the other European countries, notably in the region of the Western Balkans, which have made the same request in the past, and have undertaken significant reforms, need a credible accession perspective,” the cardinal declares. The cardinal’s statement, which...



