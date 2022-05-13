FDA, Biden ‘Dropped the Ball’ on Baby Formula Crisis, Experts Say

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The FDA “dropped the ball’’ on the country’s baby-formula crisis — shutting down a crucial plant on top of product recalls and then not warning parents of the ramifications, experts told The Post on Friday. Desperate moms and dads have been trawling stores across the country in search of baby formula ever since mega-manufacturer Abbott issued a safety recall in February for products made at its plant in Sturgis, Mich., over contamination concerns. The Food and Drug Administration later closed the plant after federal inspectors found Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures there — sparking a cascade of...



