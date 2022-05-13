German Bishops’ President Asserts ‘The Need to Develop the Church’s Teaching’

May 13, 2022

The assembly of the synodal path has voted in favor of documents calling for the priestly ordination of women, same-sex blessings, and changes to teaching on homosexual acts.The president of the German bishops’ conference has expressed his belief that Church teaching needs further development, in response to critique of the synodal path in that country.The statement came in the latest instance of epistolary exchange between Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg and Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver.“Our Church needs change in order to faithfully carry out her mission and take the precious Gospel of Jesus Christ to the people of our...



