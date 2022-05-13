House of Representatives to give staff free Peloton memberships, costing taxpayers

The House of Representatives is planning to announce they will give staffers in Washington, D.C., and in district offices, free Peloton memberships using taxpayer dollars each month amid skyrocketing inflation. According to a draft email obtained by FOX Business from the office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the "premier employee benefit," which will also be made available to all Capitol Police, will provide staffers with both Peloton All-Access and a Peloton App membership at no monthly cost.



