Justice Clarence Thomas Laments Roe v. Wade Draft Leak “Changes the Institution Fundamentally”

The leak of a draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade has sent the nation into an emotional frenzy. Pro-life advocates have been celebrating ever since while also planning on tackling the state laws that will soon have primacy. Pro-abortionists have been gnawing their teeth to the roots in anger and frustration, lashing out in any way they can ahead of the upcoming release of the decision.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the leak itself has changed things for him and likely other Justices.

“When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it,” he said while speaking at a conference Friday evening in Dallas.

According to the Associated Press:

Thomas, a nominee of President George H.W. Bush, said it was beyond “anyone’s imagination” before the May 2 leak of the opinion to Politico that even a line of a draft opinion would be released in advance, much less an entire draft that runs nearly 100 pages. Politico has also reported that in addition to Thomas, conservative justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett had voted with the draft opinion’s author, Samuel Alito, to overrule Roe v. Wade and a 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion. Thomas said that previously, “if someone said that one line of one opinion” would be leaked, the response would have been: “Oh, that’s impossible. No one would ever do that.” “Now that trust or that belief is gone forever,” Thomas said at the Old Parkland Conference, which describes itself as a conference “to discuss alternative proven approaches to tackling the challenges facing Black Americans today.” Thomas also said at one point: “I do think that what happened at the court is tremendously bad…I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them.” Thomas also touched in passing on the protests by liberals at conservative justices’ homes in Maryland and Virginia that followed the draft opinion’s release. Thomas argued that conservatives have never acted that way. “You would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t throw temper tantrums. I think it is … incumbent on us to always act appropriately and not to repay tit for tat,” he said.

We have entered into a very different world in which the sanctity of the Supreme Court has been fully breached from multiple angles. Our justice system has always been flawed, but the leak and reactions to it have made things even worse.

