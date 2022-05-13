Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul blocks Ukraine aid bill during bipartisan vote

May 13, 2022

May 12 (UPI) -- Some $40 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine has been delayed after Sen. Rand Paul held up a vote on the legislation Thursday over objections to language in the bill. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sought to set up a vote on the legislation Thursday. Paul initially sought to add an amendment that would put the Afghanistan inspector general in charge of overseeing U.S. aid to Ukraine. But he later blocked the votes on the bill and amendment, instead wanting to include language in the legislation creating the inspector general...



