Married… With Children gets animated revival with all four of the original Bundy family set to reprise roles

May 13, 2022

The marriage is still on, and the children are still around. Married...With Children appears on its way to receiving an animated revival more than 25 years after it originally went off the air, Deadline reported. The show, which follows a suburban family always at one another's throats, will see all four members of the Bundy family return. This includes Ed O’Neill as Al Bundy, Katey Sagal as Peggy Bundy, Christina Applegate as Kelly Bundy and David Faustino as Bud Bundy. Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter wrote the revival and will serve as showrunner. The outlet reported that Fox, Hulu...



