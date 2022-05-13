Mike Pence to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of Georgia primary

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

(CNN)Former Vice President Mike Pence will rally support for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as the Republican incumbent seeks to fend off a May 24 primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. The decision by Pence to campaign for one of Trump's top GOP targets marks yet another break with his former boss after saying earlier this year that the former President was "wrong" in his belief that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Pence will rally with Kemp on Monday, a day before the Republican primary, which has turned into a proxy fight between...



