Mozambique – Bishop of Pemba: "Do Not Forget the Tragedy of Cabo Delgado"

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maputo (Agenzia Fides) - "Insecurity prevails, the internally displaced are still many. I personally ask you, those who know me, to pray. Pray for me, and pray for peace". This is the appeal launched by His Exc. Mgr. Mgr. António Juliasse Ferreira Sandramo, Bishop of Pemba, the capital of the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, which has been devastated by the violence of jihadist groups since 2017. In the last year, the Mozambican army, thanks to the assistance of foreign military contingents, primarily the one sent from Rwanda, has recaptured much of the territory that had fallen into the hands...



