Netflix Fires Major Warning Shot At Their Woke Employees

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Netflix has fired a warning shot at its “woke” employees who have been trying to silence artistic expression and ideas and “cancel” anyone who they disagree with.The streaming giant has recently issued a memo stating to anyone trying to silence their artists, that they may want to consider seeking a new career opportunity someplace else.According to a Variety article, things started last year when some “woke” employees complained that comedian Dave Chappelle’s special, which they considered to be “transphobic,” was not for them.A new section called “Artistic Expression” has been added to the company’s updated Culture memo, which declares that...



Read More...