The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pennsylvania Senatorial Candidate Kathy Barnette answers all the questions… Listen to the Interview at the Chris Stigall Podcast

May 13, 2022   |   Tags:
Embedded Podcast in this link.Chris Stigall interviews Kathy Barnette and asks for answers to questions raised by Salena Zito.You can also listen here… Hey @jackposobiec @JDRucker – just spoke with the head of communications and marketing at Judson University in Illinois. She confirmed that @Kathy4Truth was an adjunct at the school. Perhaps folks should consider fact-checking before slinging mud.— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 13, 2022


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x