Putin's bridge too far: Russians mount a SECOND doomed attempt to cross river where Ukraine destroyed a whole battalion – forcing the survivors to swim for their lives following disaster

May 13, 2022

Russia has made another failed attempt to cross a Donbas river where an entire battalion was wiped out by Ukrainian artillery - losing more men in the process with survivors forced to swim to safety. Putin's troops were trying to rescue men and vehicles that had got stranded on the wrong side of the Donets River, near Biolhorivka, after the first attempt on May 8 ended with their pontoon bridges being sunk by an artillery barrage that destroyed dozens of armoured vehicles and may have killed more than 1,000 troops. But their rescue mission was found out and subjected to...



