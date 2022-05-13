Report: Liberals Spent Six Months Coming Up with ‘Ultra MAGA’ Attack Line

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Liberal, Democratic Party-aligned strategists, pollsters, and think tank experts spent six months coming up with the “ultra MAGA” label that President Joe Biden has begun to deploy against Republicans ahead of a difficult midterm election. The Washington Post reported Friday: Biden’s attempt to appropriate the “MAGA” brand as a political attack was hardly accidental. It arose from a six-month research project to find the best way to target Republicans, helmed by Biden adviser Anita Dunn and by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, a liberal group.



Read More...