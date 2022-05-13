Rwandan genocide fugitive Protais Mpiranya confirmed dead

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The death has been confirmed of the last major Rwandan fugitive indicted by a war crimes court for his role in the 1994 genocide.Protais Mpiranya was head of the presidential guard and was accused of ordering the murder of the then-Prime Minister, Agathe Uwilingiyimana. His officers also murdered the 10 Belgian UN peacekeepers guarding her. Investigators tracked him down to Zimbabwe, where a recently exhumed grave confirmed he had died in 2006.



Read More...