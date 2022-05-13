Trump demands Pennsylvania voters to reject Senate hopeful Kathy Barnette

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Donald Trump is urging Pennsylvania Republicans to reject surging Senate candidate Kathy Barnette in a Tuesday primary as controversial past remarks surface making her a tougher sell in the general election. Trump backs Dr. Oz ahead of voting in what appears to be a three-way race against Barnette, a firebrand political commentator and failed 2020 House candidate, and businessman David McCormick. “She lost her race as a congressional candidate by more than 20 points. She was really hit hard,” Trump said in Thursday night teleconference remarks circulated by Oz’s campaign. “The problem is nobody knows what she is, what...



Read More...