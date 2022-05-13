Ukraine war: Military intelligence chief 'optimistic' of Russian defeat saying war 'will be over by end of year'

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine's head of military intelligence says the war with Russia is going so well, that it will reach a turning point by mid-August and be over by the end of the year. It is the most precise and optimistic prediction by a senior Ukrainian official so far. In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Major General Kyrylo Budanov also said a coup to remove Vladimir Putin is already under way in Russia and the Russian leader is seriously ill with cancer. The general's office is dark and stuffed with the paraphernalia of war and espionage, sandbags stacked on its windows,...



Read More...