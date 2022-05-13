Urban Dictionary Will Help Maine Determine Whether Vanity Plates Are Too Vulgar

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The long, winding road of what you can and can't have on your custom vanity plate in Maine is about to take another detour. For more than 7 years, Mainers have used creativity or just pure vulgarity to express themselves through vanity plates. For decades, Maine had some of the toughest restrictions on what was allowed to be said in 7 characters. When the rules relaxed in 2015, it didn't take long for Mainers to catch on, and driving down to the highway became a game of how many of the seven dirty words you could spot on plates. George...



Read More...