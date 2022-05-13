Wash Post fact-checker calls uproar over Biden sending baby formula to border amidst shortage 'faux outrage'

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler dismissed concerns the Biden administration was sending baby formula to border facilities during a nationwide shortage Thursday. Parents have been struggling to find the essential commodity in stores, with supply dipping to 43% below normal, according to Datasembly, which tracks product data for retailers. "This is a ridiculous faux outrage. The shortage of baby formula is a serious issue that the administration is seeking to address. But at the same time, the administration cannot be faulted for following the law and providing baby formula to undocumented immigrants," he wrote.



