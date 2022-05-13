Woman drives car into crowd at restaurant after drive-thru dispute, police say

May 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A woman in Southern Nevada is facing several charges after police said she drove her vehicle into a crowd at a popular fast-food restaurant. The North Las Vegas Police Department reports Jessica DeFalco, 30, was in the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on April 30 when she got into an argument with another customer. KVVU reports DeFalco reportedly began honking at the customer as they were placing their order in front of her. After exiting the drive-thru line, a crowd of onlookers began to gather. DeFalco is accused of then accelerating toward the...



Read More...