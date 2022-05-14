10 killed in racist shooting at Buffalo supermarket, officials say; suspect in custody

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A white gunman motivated by hate and dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday afternoon at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, officials said...Officials said he streamed the attack on a social media platform...An apparent manifesto with the suspect's name, a shared birthdate, and biographical details in common with the suspect, was posted to Google Docs on Thursday night...The suspect, Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, New York, was arraigned Saturday evening in Buffalo City Court on one count of murder in the first degree...



Read More...