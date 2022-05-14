Barnette on Islam-pedophilia tweet: ‘I don’t think that’s me’

May 14, 2022

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on Thursday denied writing a tweet that claimed “pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam,” saying that she “would have never said that.” In an interview with NBC’s Dasha Burns, Barnette, a conservative commentator who is running for the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, flatly rejected the notion that she had authored the 2015 tweet, despite the fact that the post still exists on her Twitter account. “Yeah, no, I don’t think that’s me,” Barnette said. “I would never have said that. OK, I would have never said that, because I don’t believe that.” Barnette’s...



