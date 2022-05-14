"Boost Abortions to Fight Inflation" [semi-satire]

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As spiraling inflation puts the pinch on many household budgets, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif) has a solution: "increase the number of abortions. As we all know inflation happens when too many dollars are chasing too few goods. Well, bringing new babies into the world aggravates this problem. In fact, one of major pressure points for increasing inflation has been seen in the consumption of baby formula. This problem could be significantly eased if fewer babies were brought to term." Porter complained that "rather than helping this problem the pending Supreme Court outlawing of abortion will only make things worse. Our...



Read More...