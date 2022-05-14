'Burn, Little Jesus Freaks!' Horrific, Creepy, and Vile Death Threats Flood Pro-Life Group's Voicemail After Molotov Attack

A pro-life organization in Wisconsin that sustained damage to its offices Sunday after attacks with fire and a Molotov cocktail is now receiving unconscionable and vile voice messages wishing death and suffering upon staff. These messages are streaming in after news broke that the Wisconsin Family Action (WFA) sustained fire damage, with vandals leaving a cryptic message spraypainted outside the offices. The threatening missive read, “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t, either.” WFA Executive Vice President Micah Pearce told Not the Bee his fellow staff had received disturbing death threats and hateful messages after the suspected arson attack. These...



