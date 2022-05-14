Catherine Austin Fitts & Corey Lynn: “Who Controls The Food Supply, Controls The People” (Video)

“Who controls the food, controls the people.” In April, Catherine Austin Fitts and Corey Lynn teamed up in a panel to address the push to use “major psychological obedience training” to control the population, “cradle to grave.” In another installment of Financial Rebellion, they are taking on the issue of food. This week’s jaw-dropping episode …



Read More...