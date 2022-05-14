Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 14-May-2022: St. Mathias, Apostle

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

May 14th 2022 Saturday of the fourth week of Eastertide St. Mark's, Independence, Missouri 64055 Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Red First readingActs 1:15-17,20-26 ©'Let someone else take his office'One day Peter stood up to speak to the brothers – there were about a hundred and twenty persons in the congregation: ‘Brothers, the passage of scripture had to be fulfilled in which the Holy Spirit, speaking through David, foretells the fate of Judas, who offered himself as a guide to the men who arrested Jesus – after having been one of our number and actually sharing this ministry of ours. Now...



Read More...