Defending champion Phil Mickelson withdraws from US PGA Championship

May 14, 2022

Phil Mickelson will not defend his title in next week's US PGA Championship at Southern Hills, tournament organisers have announced. Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway [Tour] spearheaded by Greg Norman.



