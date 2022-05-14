Florida man loses life savings in ‘SIM swap’ phone scheme

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dan Clark says his future changed in an instant as his life savings of more than $700,000 vanished. “My phone said, ‘No service, SIM card.’ And I didn’t even know what a SIM card was,” Clark said. By the time he found out, it was too late. His phone number had been transferred to a crook’s device, and Clark’s accounts, including his proceeds in investments in cryptocurrency, were wiped out. “I lost everything in a matter of a few hours,” he said. “Life’s work, a few hours.” Clark quickly learned he was a victim of a...



Read More...