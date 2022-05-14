France Yellow Vests Week 183: The Legislative Election Campaign, Le Pen Says This Was Her Last Presidential Campaign But..

The various factions big and small moving towards the two rounds of voting for the National Assembly (June 12th and 19th). "Left" leader Jean-Luc Melenchon riding high in polls for the first round of voting leading other factions but after the consolidation of support in the second round his united "Left" faction will best get 165 of the 577 seats according to the polling. The National Rally of Marine Le Pen trails both the "Left" faction and the faction supporting President Emmanuel Macron. Her best outcome in the second round polling data is 80 seats. The polling data as it...



