Harris to head delegation to UAE following the death of its president

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vice President Harris will lead a presidential delegation to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, the White House announced. Harris will travel to the UAE to “offer condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Harris’s press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement.



