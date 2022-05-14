Johns Hopkins child sex abuse center hires trans professor, 34, who was forced to resign from Virginia school for DEFENDING pedophiles as 'minor attracted persons'

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The trans Old Dominion professor who was forced to resign after they defended pedophiles by saying society should refer to them as 'Minor Attracted Persons' has been hired by Johns Hopkins University. Allyn Walker, 34, will start work as a postdoctoral fellow for the Baltimore school on May 24 - at a center aimed at preventing child sexual abuse - according to the college. 'We are excited to share that Allyn Walker, PhD, will be joining the Moore Center as a postdoctoral fellow on May 25,' the Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse said Thursday. The center, created...



Read More...