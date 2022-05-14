LATE FROM THE SOUTH: The Rebels Anticipating the Fall of Richmond; AFFAIRS AT NEW ORLEANS; The City Occupied by the Troops Under Gen. Butler (5/14/1862)

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CINCINNATI, Tuesday, May 13. The Commercial has the following Southern news: The Memphis Avalanche, of the 6th inst., says that the telegraphic news from Richmond is painfully significant. Gen. MCCLELLAN seems to have been preparing the same fate for Richmond that Gen. BUTLER and Commodore PORTER got up for New-Orleans. The Avalanche, of the same date, says of affairs in New-Orleans, that Mayor MONROE and all the Aldermen have been arrested for refusing to take the oath of allegiance to the United States and sent to prison. Great distress prevails in the city. Food of all kinds is extremely scarce....



Read More...