Maher: ‘Safe, Legal, and Rare’ Is ‘Not Where the Democrats Are Now’ on Abortion

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Democrats have moved away from their former position of “safe, legal, and rare” on abortion and argued that “No one should be pro-abortion.” Maher began by stating that due to polarization on the issue there will be a division among states like before the Civil War and there will be some states “where you’re a free woman” and others “where it’s a Dred Scott situation.” And “a lot of these states, it’s going to be a race to the bottom to see who can get the harshest treatment...



