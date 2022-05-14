Moment white Texas boy, 9, storms over to home of black neighbors and cracks WHIP on door while looking for their daughter, 9: Boy's dad was later arrested 'for firing gun' during confrontation with victims' parents

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A nine year-old white boy was filmed storming over to his black neighbors' house and cracking a whip on their door while trying to find their nine year-old daughter. Shocking footage shows the unnamed child cracking the weapon on Dee and Carissa Nash's front door just outside of Dallas Friday, allegedly in search of the couple's young daughter. The clip shows mom Carissa answering the door to confront the child, who she says was upset with and planned to attack her daughter.



Read More...